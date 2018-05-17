State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $26.13 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices opened at $12.82 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 160.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.74 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.47 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

