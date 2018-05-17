State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group (BABA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $159,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,681,000. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.30 and a 12 month high of $199.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Vetr downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

