State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.76 Million Stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viacom were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 17.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viacom opened at $28.27 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom Inc has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Viacom Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

