State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Kohl’s (KSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kohl’s news, Chairman Kevin Mansell sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,438 shares in the company, valued at $22,428,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 18,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,217,225.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,576.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. MKM Partners set a $67.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

