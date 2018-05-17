State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,979 Shares of Alliant Energy (LNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNT opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.69 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

