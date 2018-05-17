State Bank Financial (STBZ) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.63% of State Bank Financial worth $30,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 15,144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of State Bank Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

STBZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other State Bank Financial news, CFO Sheila Ray acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STBZ opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. State Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. equities analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

State Bank Financial Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.