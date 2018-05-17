Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $14.25

Star Bulk Carriers Co. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 38674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 379,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 27, 2018, the company had a fleet of 72 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 7.8 million deadweight ton (dwt); and had contracts for 2 additional newbuilding vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 416,000 dwt.

