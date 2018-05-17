Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Short Interest Up 70.4% in April

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,583,340 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 13th total of 2,102,742 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,087,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,284 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.44, for a total value of $497,328.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.28 per share, with a total value of $50,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 694.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. UBS began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.59 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.