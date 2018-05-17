STAAR Surgical (STAA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $25.65 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $984.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,565.00 and a beta of 1.21.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $107,272.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $828,844.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $234,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $451,186 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,071,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 279,568 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 693.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 163,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 142,795 shares during the period. Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

