SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Director Buys $615,861.30 in Stock

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies opened at $49.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $150,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,925 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,707 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,357,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

