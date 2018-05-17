SportyCo (SPF) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $966,523.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001821 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003896 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00729243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012505 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00152465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on November 20th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,671,425 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.