Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Insider Purchases £49,957.85 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) insider Peter France bought 821 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,085 ($82.54) per share, with a total value of £49,957.85 ($67,767.02).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering opened at GBX 6,085 ($82.54) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 4,681 ($63.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,155 ($83.49).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.84) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPX. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,350 ($86.14) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,200 ($84.10) to GBX 6,500 ($88.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,500 ($74.61) to GBX 5,700 ($77.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,100 ($82.75) to GBX 6,300 ($85.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,167.27 ($83.66).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.