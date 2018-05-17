Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Insider Purchases £49,957.85 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) insider Peter France bought 821 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,085 ($82.54) per share, with a total value of £49,957.85 ($67,767.02).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering opened at GBX 6,085 ($82.54) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 4,681 ($63.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,155 ($83.49).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.84) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.
