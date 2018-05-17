Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,179,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,048,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,169,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

