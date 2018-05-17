SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,803,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,867,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,251,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,144,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF alerts:

MDY opened at $353.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $351.73 and a 52-week high of $353.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.