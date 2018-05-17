Spartan Energy (SPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.15.

SPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Spartan Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered Spartan Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spartan Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

In other Spartan Energy news, insider Albert Jason Stark sold 21,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total value of C$140,654.88.

Shares of SPE traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.82. 2,725,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,298. Spartan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.65.

Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.60 million. Spartan Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Spartan Energy Company Profile

Spartan Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada and the United States. The company's principal properties include the southeast Saskatchewan properties, which consist of approximately 402,449 net acres of land focused primarily on conventional open-hole horizontal wells drilled on Mississippian oil plays, such as the Frobisher, Alida, Souris Valley, Tilston, Midale, and Ratcliffe formations; and west central Saskatchewan property that comprises approximately 37,633 net acres of land targeting the Viking formation.

