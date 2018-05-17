SP Plus (SP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

SP Plus opened at $36.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . SP Plus has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $808.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.80 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.22%. analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $30,154.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

