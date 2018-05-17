Southern (SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 6th

Southern (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Southern has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Southern will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Southern from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.