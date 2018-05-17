Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.34 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

