Sonic Automotive (SAH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Automotive earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 49.0467466349897 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SAH stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $879.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

