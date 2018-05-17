Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spx Flow (FLOW) Stock Price

Press coverage about Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spx Flow earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.3067160333591 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spx Flow from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Spx Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spx Flow in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS cut Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Spx Flow opened at $44.17 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spx Flow has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.60 million. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. research analysts expect that Spx Flow will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

