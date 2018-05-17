Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Share Price

Media headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6603861098654 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. National Alliance Securities raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Securities raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

GSBD opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

