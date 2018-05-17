Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aduro BioTech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.1170521238767 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,180. The stock has a market cap of $641.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.10. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 455.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.00%. research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 72,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $610,992.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,925 shares of company stock worth $1,332,336. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

