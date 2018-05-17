Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Unitil (UTL) Share Price

Media stories about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.7694982124587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

UTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Unitil stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,788. Unitil has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $695.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Unitil had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.87%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

