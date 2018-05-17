Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scientific Games (SGMS) Share Price

Media coverage about Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scientific Games earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.0131639506978 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.53. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 40,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,082,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 140,614 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $7,172,720.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,056.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,412 shares of company stock worth $15,578,145. Insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

