Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Stock Price

Media stories about iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI China ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5581062761582 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MCHI stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.