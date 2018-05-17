Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Copart (CPRT) Share Price

News articles about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6536504794722 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CPRT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $54.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

