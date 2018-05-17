Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Progress Software (PRGS) Share Price

News articles about Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Progress Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.2091372532457 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sidoti raised Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

PRGS stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, Director Michael Mark sold 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $492,879.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.