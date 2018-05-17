Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Share Price

Media headlines about CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CoBiz Financial earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5072619704493 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CoBiz Financial opened at $21.36 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $896.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. CoBiz Financial has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 20.43%. research analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CoBiz Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COBZ. BidaskClub cut CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 target price on CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, EVP David Pass sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $25,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $49,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,013. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

