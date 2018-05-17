Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Silver Spring Networks (SSNI) Share Price

Press coverage about Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silver Spring Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0224402485956 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Silver Spring Networks opened at $16.26 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Silver Spring Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spring Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spring Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.