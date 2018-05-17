Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New England Nuclear (LNTH) Stock Price

News stories about New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New England Nuclear earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.377566535381 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get New England Nuclear alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New England Nuclear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New England Nuclear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of New England Nuclear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New England Nuclear from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New England Nuclear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of New England Nuclear stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 7,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,261. New England Nuclear has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. New England Nuclear had a net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that New England Nuclear will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy G. Healey sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $72,367.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,515.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $417,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock worth $914,934. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About New England Nuclear

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Receive News & Ratings for New England Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.