Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Colliers International Gr (CIGI) Share Price

News articles about Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colliers International Gr earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0511801627225 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Colliers International Gr opened at $76.50 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.55. Colliers International Gr has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. Colliers International Gr had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Colliers International Gr will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Colliers International Gr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Gr from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Gr from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Colliers International Gr Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

