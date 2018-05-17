Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Community Financial (UCFC) Stock Price

Media coverage about United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Community Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 47.8328856265772 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

UCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

United Community Financial remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $511.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.41.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $66,576.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

