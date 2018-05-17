Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Prudential Financial (PRU) Share Price

Headlines about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8991007432819 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Prudential Financial traded up $1.44, reaching $102.61, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 2,299,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,619. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $101.08.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

