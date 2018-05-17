Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Covenant Transport (CVTI) Stock Price

News headlines about Covenant Transport (NASDAQ:CVTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covenant Transport earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7082347794719 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVTI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 3,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Covenant Transport has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $563.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Covenant Transport (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Covenant Transport had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $173.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.15 million. equities analysts expect that Covenant Transport will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

CVTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transport in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transport in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Transport in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, Chairman David Ray Parker sold 68,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,230,086.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 104,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,103.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $63,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,577 in the last three months. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

