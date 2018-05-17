Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Price

Media stories about FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FirstEnergy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3021013202379 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,270. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Wolfe Research raised FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.