Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Equifax (EFX) Share Price

News headlines about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.5005112253615 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.67. 587,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Equifax has a 1 year low of $113.88 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.