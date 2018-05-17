Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Share Price

Headlines about Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calithera Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4707074221324 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.95 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Calithera Biosciences traded down $0.30, reaching $5.25, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 688,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,285. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

