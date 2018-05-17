Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Denny’s (DENN) Stock Price

News stories about Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denny’s earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.4994583848949 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56. The company has a market cap of $961.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Longbow Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 725,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,079.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 72,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,089,151.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

