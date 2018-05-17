Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Stock Price

Media stories about Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5888546694856 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 1,328,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Maxim Integrated had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Maxim Integrated’s dividend payout ratio is 79.25%.

In other Maxim Integrated news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 31,000 shares of Maxim Integrated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 3,607 shares of Maxim Integrated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $221,217.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,430 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

