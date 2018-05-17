Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CHS (CHSCO) Stock Price

Press coverage about CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CHS earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3391373117771 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CHS traded up $0.03, hitting $28.36, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,899. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Get CHS alerts:

In other CHS news, Director Scott A. Cordes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.