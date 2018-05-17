Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Share Price

News coverage about Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advantage Oil & Gas earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.948352901769 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE AAV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 8,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,048. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $576.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

