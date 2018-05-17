Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Regeneron (REGN) Share Price

Media stories about Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regeneron earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2358418508045 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Regeneron in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron from $398.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 price target on Regeneron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Regeneron in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.88.

Shares of REGN traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.00. 1,092,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Regeneron has a 52-week low of $297.53 and a 52-week high of $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regeneron had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $700,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $1,997,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,452,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,377,070 in the last 90 days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

