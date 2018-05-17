Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Stock Price

Headlines about Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nicolet Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.5612167461232 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares traded up $0.23, hitting $55.88, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,483. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $48,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $122,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,510 shares of company stock valued at $526,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.