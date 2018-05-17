Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Price

Media coverage about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.0092247644727 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.77 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $8,423,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

