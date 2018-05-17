Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Regis (RGS) Share Price

Media coverage about Regis (NYSE:RGS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regis earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1389495807476 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RGS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of 273.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regis has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Regis had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

