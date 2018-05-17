Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kohl’s (KSS) Stock Price

Media stories about Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kohl’s earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7869856923256 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, April 9th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $272,955.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,940. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.