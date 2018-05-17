Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plug Power (PLUG) Share Price

News headlines about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.1717862411778 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

PLUG remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,673. The firm has a market cap of $460.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 87.73% and a negative net margin of 85.89%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

