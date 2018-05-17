Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Stock Price

News coverage about Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nova Measuring Instruments earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.3445087291367 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments opened at $29.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $800.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

