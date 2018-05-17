Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Littelfuse (LFUS) Share Price

Media coverage about Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Littelfuse earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.4360684651199 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Littelfuse opened at $216.48 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Littelfuse has a one year low of $214.69 and a one year high of $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $1,008,467.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total value of $2,846,606.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,089 shares of company stock worth $15,438,283 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

