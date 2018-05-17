Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Archrock Partners (APLP) Stock Price

Headlines about Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.0747975089927 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Archrock Partners opened at $15.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Archrock Partners has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Archrock Partners
Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.
