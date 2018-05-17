Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Archrock Partners (APLP) Stock Price

Headlines about Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.0747975089927 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Archrock Partners opened at $15.30 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Archrock Partners has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Archrock Partners alerts:

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.